U.S. service member refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air Force Reserve Command Test Center with a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck from the Utah Army National Guard at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This joint force exercise will develop multi-capable Airmen, a concept that involves training Airmen to accomplish tasks outside of their career field, adding to the war fighting efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)
|09.08.2022
Date Posted: 09.11.2022
|7410595
VIRIN: 220908-Z-DP148-1463
|6016x4016
|1.12 MB
|UT, US
|2
|1
This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
