Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

U.S. service member refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air Force Reserve Command Test Center with a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck from the Utah Army National Guard at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This joint force exercise will develop multi-capable Airmen, a concept that involves training Airmen to accomplish tasks outside of their career field, adding to the war fighting efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)

