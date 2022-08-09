Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. service member refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air Force Reserve Command Test Center with a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck from the Utah Army National Guard at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This joint force exercise will develop multi-capable Airmen, a concept that involves training Airmen to accomplish tasks outside of their career field, adding to the war fighting efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)

