BALTIMORE (Sept. 11, 2022) Sailors and Marines engage with the public during the Port Covington Festival, part of Maryland Fleet Week, aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Cleary)

