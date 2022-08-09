Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

UH-60 Blackhawks and an Apache AH-64 from the Utah Army National Guard brought in distinguished visitors to visit more than 200 service members across four major commands who participated in a one day exercise held at Dugway Proving Ground on Sept. 8, 2022. The joint force exercise prioritized the concepts of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)

Date Taken: 09.08.2022