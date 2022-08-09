Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 6 of 10]

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Air Force Reserve Command Test Center arrives in support of an unprecedented joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022, at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This joint force exercise incorporates more than seven military entities across three branches creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever changing wartime horizon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ExerciseThanos22

