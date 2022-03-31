513th ACG April Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
Victor Zavala, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Cameron Schaffer, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
David Herrera, 513th Maintenance Squadron
Caleb Spaulding, 513th Maintenance Squadron
Samantha Wall, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
