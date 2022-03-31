Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG April Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
    Victor Zavala, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Cameron Schaffer, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    David Herrera, 513th Maintenance Squadron
    Caleb Spaulding, 513th Maintenance Squadron
    Samantha Wall, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

