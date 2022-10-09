Fourth Air Force Welcomes New Commander

Lt. Gen. John Healy, Commander, Air Force Reserve Command gives remarks during the Fourth Air Force Assumption of Command at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Sept. 10, 2022. Brig. Gen. Derin S. Durham took command of Fourth Air Force from Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington who now serves as the Deputy Commander at Air Force Reserve Command. Durham previously served as the Director of Air, Space, and Information Operations, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Ga. Fourth Air Force’s mission is to provide combat-ready Airmen ready to answer our nation’s call with global rapid mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago.)

