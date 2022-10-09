Fourth Air Force Welcomes New Commander

Brig. Gen. Derin S. Durham gives remarks during the Fourth Air assumption of command ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Sept. 10 2022. Durham took command from Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington who now serves as Deputy Commander of Air Force Reserve Command. Durham previously served as the Director of Air, Space, and Information Operations, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago.)

