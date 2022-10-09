Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fourth Air Force Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Fourth Air Force Welcomes New Commander

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    Brig. Gen. Derin S. Durham gives remarks during the Fourth Air assumption of command ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Sept. 10 2022. Durham took command from Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington who now serves as Deputy Commander of Air Force Reserve Command. Durham previously served as the Director of Air, Space, and Information Operations, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fourth Air Force Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

