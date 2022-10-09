Fourth Air Force Welcomes New Commander

Brig. Gen. Derin S. Durham accepts the Fourth Air Force flag from Air Force Reserve Commander, Lt. Gen. John Healy during an assumption of command ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Sept. 10, 2022. Fourth Air Force’s mission is to provide combat-ready Airmen ready to answer our nation’s call with global rapid mobility. Durham previously served as the Director of Air, Space, and Information Operations, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Ga.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago.)

