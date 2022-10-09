Col. Gloria Field, IMA to the Director of Logistics, Air Force Sustainment Center, presides over the retirement ceremony of Chief Master Sgt. Steven Gonsalves, 513th Air Control Group senior enlisted leader, Sept. 10, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma. Gonsalves served in the the United States Air Force for more than 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chad Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 16:14
|Photo ID:
|7410342
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-QB508-1032
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|845.2 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Group senior enlisted leader retires, by SrA Chad Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT