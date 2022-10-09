Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Group senior enlisted leader retires

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Chad Dixon 

    513th Air Control Group

    Col. Gloria Field, IMA to the Director of Logistics, Air Force Sustainment Center, presides over the retirement ceremony of Chief Master Sgt. Steven Gonsalves, 513th Air Control Group senior enlisted leader, Sept. 10, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma. Gonsalves served in the the United States Air Force for more than 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chad Dixon)

    TAGS

    513 ACG
    10th Air Force
    Reserve Ready
    ReserveTransform
    ReserveTransfom

