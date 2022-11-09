Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220911-N-ZG822-1025 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 11, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Christopher Shonts performs required maintenance on a belknap pole aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 11, 2022 The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

