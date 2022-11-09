Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 6 of 10]

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220911-N-ZG822-1025 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 11, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Christopher Shonts performs required maintenance on a belknap pole aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 11, 2022 The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 16:35
    Photo ID: 7410337
    VIRIN: 220911-N-ZG822-1025
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 990.62 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jacqueline Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

