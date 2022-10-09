Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement of Chief Master Sergeant Steven Gonsalves of the 513th Air Control Group [Image 4 of 4]

    Retirement of Chief Master Sergeant Steven Gonsalves of the 513th Air Control Group

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Chad Dixon 

    513th Air Control Group

    Chief Master Sgt. Steven Gonsalves retires from the United States Air Force at Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, September 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chad Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 15:34
    Photo ID: 7410235
    VIRIN: 220910-F-QB508-1056
    Resolution: 3362x2413
    Size: 495.06 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement of Chief Master Sergeant Steven Gonsalves of the 513th Air Control Group [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chad Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    513 ACG
    10th Air Force
    Reserve Ready

