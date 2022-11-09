Clydesdales Arrive at Smoky Mountain Air Show

The famous eight-horse hitch rides along the flight line at McGhee-Tyson ANGB during the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show, September 11th, 2022. The showcase featured various flight routines in addition to land acts like this, during the event.
09.11.2022
|09.11.2022 15:30
|7410192
|220911-F-FR339-838
|5924x3034
|1.74 MB
|Location:
KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|0
|0
