Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clydesdales Arrive at Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 1 of 2]

    Clydesdales Arrive at Smoky Mountain Air Show

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The famous eight-horse hitch rides along the flight line at McGhee-Tyson ANGB during the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show, September 11th, 2022. The showcase featured various flight routines in addition to land acts like this, during the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 15:30
    Photo ID: 7410192
    VIRIN: 220911-F-FR339-838
    Resolution: 5924x3034
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clydesdales Arrive at Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clydesdales Arrive at Smoky Mountain Air Show
    Clydesdales Arrive at Smoky Mountain Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    Clydesdale
    SMAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT