Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Solitude Soldier

    Solitude Soldier

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Daniel 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SPC Riley Briggs, a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Repairer assigned to Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion out of Wiesbaden, Germany and hails from Madison, WI, sits on the ramp of his Chinook and looks out over the Bavarian countryside as it returns to Hohenfels training area following a training mission. Briggs took part in a Forward Arming and Refueling Point training exercise during Saber Junction 22. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173d Airborne Brigade to execute unified and operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7410025
    VIRIN: 220909-A-RJ477-1106
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Solitude Soldier, by SSG Jeff Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT