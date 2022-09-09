Solitude Soldier

SPC Riley Briggs, a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Repairer assigned to Bravo Co., 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion out of Wiesbaden, Germany and hails from Madison, WI, sits on the ramp of his Chinook and looks out over the Bavarian countryside as it returns to Hohenfels training area following a training mission. Briggs took part in a Forward Arming and Refueling Point training exercise during Saber Junction 22. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173d Airborne Brigade to execute unified and operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.

