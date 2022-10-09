Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors fix washing machines [Image 14 of 16]

    Sailors fix washing machines

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220911-N-XN177-1049 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 11, 2022) – Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Yuan Li repairs a washing machine in self-serve laundry aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 11, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7410013
    VIRIN: 220911-N-XN177-1049
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors fix washing machines [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 Memorial 5k
    9/11 Memorial 5k
    9/11 Memorial 5k
    9/11 Memorial 5k
    9/11 Memorial 5k
    9/11 Memorial 5k
    Sailors Fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines
    Sailors fix washing machines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT