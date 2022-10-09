Sailors fix washing machines

220911-N-XN177-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 11, 2022) – Electrician’s Mate Fireman Amari White, from Dallas, replaces a filter for a washer and dryer in self-serve laundry aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 11, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

