    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Crane, Missouri Air National Guard, recites the Oath of Office from U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Black, during his promotion ceremony to lieutenant colonel at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:18
    Photo ID: 7409825
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-FP794-1218
    Resolution: 5528x3678
    Size: 785.14 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

