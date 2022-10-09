U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Crane, Missouri Air National Guard, recites the Oath of Office from U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Black, during his promotion ceremony to lieutenant colonel at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7409825
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-FP794-1218
|Resolution:
|5528x3678
|Size:
|785.14 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
This work, Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
