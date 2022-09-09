Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. [Image 12 of 19]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Miles McDonough 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220909-N-NV699-1122 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2022) The homeward bound pennant flies onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 07:47
    Photo ID: 7409341
    VIRIN: 220909-N-NV699-1122
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 970.51 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Miles McDonough, identified by DVIDS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

