220909-N-JR318-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2022) Rear Adm. Paul Spedero, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, left, speaks at a naturalization ceremony for Logistics Specialist 3rd Class John Gacad, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Francisian Manaog, both from the Philippines, in the in port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 07:46 Photo ID: 7409333 VIRIN: 220909-N-JR318-1028 Resolution: 2743x2884 Size: 893.2 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.