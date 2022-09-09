220909-N-JR318-1011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2022) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class John Gacad, left, from the Philippines, Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, the command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Francisian Manaog, from the Philippines, pose for a photo after a naturalization ceremony in the in-port cabin aboard Truman, Sep. 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

