U.S. Army Col. Stephen E. Capehart, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, renders a salute during the Polish national anthem at a memorial roll call during the Polish Land Forces Black Division Holiday celebration at Tanker’s Square, Żagań, Poland, Sept. 9, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 06:51
|Photo ID:
|7409305
|VIRIN:
|220909-Z-KT633-1175
|Resolution:
|6007x4005
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|ŻAGAń, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Military Leaders Invited to Participate in Polish Armored Cavalry Division Holiday [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
