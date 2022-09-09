US Military Leaders Invited to Participate in Polish Armored Cavalry Division Holiday

U.S. Army Col. Stephen E. Capehart, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, renders a salute during the Polish national anthem at a memorial roll call during the Polish Land Forces Black Division Holiday celebration at Tanker’s Square, Żagań, Poland, Sept. 9, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

