    US Military Leaders Invited to Participate in Polish Armored Cavalry Division Holiday [Image 9 of 9]

    US Military Leaders Invited to Participate in Polish Armored Cavalry Division Holiday

    ŻAGAń, POLAND

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Stephen E. Capehart, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, renders a salute during the Polish national anthem at a memorial roll call during the Polish Land Forces Black Division Holiday celebration at Tanker’s Square, Żagań, Poland, Sept. 9, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 06:51
    Photo ID: 7409305
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-KT633-1175
    Resolution: 6007x4005
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: ŻAGAń, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Military Leaders Invited to Participate in Polish Armored Cavalry Division Holiday [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

