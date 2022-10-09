Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Lacore Reads to Children at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington, along with librarians of Enoch Pratt Free Library conduct a live reading of Boats Will Float to children attending Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 06:17
    Photo ID: 7409280
    VIRIN: 220910-N-DD308-084
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Lacore Reads to Children at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Books
    Admiral
    Children
    Book Reading
    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22

