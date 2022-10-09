Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 06:17 Photo ID: 7409280 VIRIN: 220910-N-DD308-084 Resolution: 4540x3021 Size: 7.23 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Rear Adm. Lacore Reads to Children at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.