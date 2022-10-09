BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington, along with librarians of Enoch Pratt Free Library conduct a live reading of Boats Will Float to children attending Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 06:17
|Photo ID:
|7409280
|VIRIN:
|220910-N-DD308-084
|Resolution:
|4540x3021
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Lacore Reads to Children at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
