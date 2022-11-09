Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Ceremony Held at Camp Lemonnier [Image 2 of 6]

    9/11 Ceremony Held at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 11, 2022) During a ceremony this morning at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) the United States Flag was lowered to half-staff in order remember the 2,977 victims of the terrorist attacks on our nation that occurred on 11 September 2001. Camp Lemonnier's leadership and Chief's Mess wanted to take the opportunity to reflect on the victims of this attack as well as those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice supporting the Global War on Terrorism. As Americans, we chose to commemorate this day with act of service and remembrance. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MC1 Randi Brown)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Ceremony Held at Camp Lemonnier [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

