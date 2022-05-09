Jordanian Soldiers conduct squad-level movements during Eager Lion 2022

Soldiers from the Jordanian Armed Forces prepare to conduct squad-level movements during a cordon and search operation in Eager Lion. Eager Lion is a two-week multinational military exercise that builds joint nation compatibility between U.S. and partner nations, and also enhances joint readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Claude Nelson)

