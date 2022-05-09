Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jordanian Soldiers conduct squad-level movements during Eager Lion 2022

    JORDAN

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Claude Nelson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the Jordanian Armed Forces prepare to conduct squad-level movements during a cordon and search operation in Eager Lion. Eager Lion is a two-week multinational military exercise that builds joint nation compatibility between U.S. and partner nations, and also enhances joint readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Claude Nelson)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 15:27
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jordanian Soldiers conduct squad-level movements during Eager Lion 2022, by SPC Claude Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #EL22 #EagerLion2022 #EagerLion22

