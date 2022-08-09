Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22

The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing hosted the biennial A-10 Thunderbolt II competition, Hawgsmoke, Sept. 6-9, 2022. On Sept. 8, nearly 30 A-10s from across the nation took off from Gowen Field's flight line for the competition that took place at Idaho's Saylor Creek Range. At the previous competition, Hawgsmoke 2021, the 124th Fighter Wing’s 190th Fighter Squadron was recognized as the top pilot team at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The winning team traditionally hosts the next competition. The 190th Fighter Squadron won all three team awards in 2021: overall champion, top bombing team and top tactical team. The 190th was announced winners of the 2022 Hawgsmoke on Sept. 9, making this overall win the squadron’s fourth since 2003. More than 150 pilots, maintainers and weapon teams from approximately 14 active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units from across the globe are in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

