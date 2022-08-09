Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22 [Image 22 of 23]

    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing hosted the biennial A-10 Thunderbolt II competition, Hawgsmoke, Sept. 6-9, 2022. On Sept. 8, nearly 30 A-10s from across the nation took off from Gowen Field's flight line for the competition that took place at Idaho's Saylor Creek Range. At the previous competition, Hawgsmoke 2021, the 124th Fighter Wing’s 190th Fighter Squadron was recognized as the top pilot team at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The winning team traditionally hosts the next competition. The 190th Fighter Squadron won all three team awards in 2021: overall champion, top bombing team and top tactical team. The 190th was announced winners of the 2022 Hawgsmoke on Sept. 9, making this overall win the squadron’s fourth since 2003. More than 150 pilots, maintainers and weapon teams from approximately 14 active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units from across the globe are in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7408641
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-AY311-0033
    Resolution: 3955x2640
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22 [Image 23 of 23], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22
    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke '22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warthog
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    Hawgsmoke
    190th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT