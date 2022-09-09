Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors attend the Orioles vs Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

    Sailors attend the Orioles vs Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - Baltimore native Culinary Specialist 1st Class Brandon Evans, assigned to the Ohio-class submarine USS Maryland (SSBN-738), throws the first pitch at the Orioles versus the Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Oliver Serna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 10:56
    Photo ID: 7408602
    VIRIN: 220909-N-DD308-036
    Resolution: 5011x2819
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors attend the Orioles vs Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stadium
    Sailor
    First Pitch
    Pitch
    Red Sox
    Orioles

