Sailors attend the Orioles vs Red Sox game during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - Baltimore native Culinary Specialist 1st Class Brandon Evans, assigned to the Ohio-class submarine USS Maryland (SSBN-738), prepares to throw the first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Oliver Serna)

