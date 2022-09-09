BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - Women of the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters sing during a performance at West Point Park in Baltimore's Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Seaman Braydon Abbott)

