    Sea Chanters Performance at Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover 2022 [Image 1 of 5]

    Sea Chanters Performance at Maryland Fleet Week &amp; Flyover 2022

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - Two members of the U.S. Navy Band’s Sea Chanters tango together during a performance at West Point Park in Baltimore's Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Seaman Braydon Abbott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 10:29
    Photo ID: 7408588
    VIRIN: 220909-N-N0135-2939
    Resolution: 5504x5504
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Chanters Performance at Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover 2022 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sea
    MDFleetWeek22
    Chanters

