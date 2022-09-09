Saber Junction 22 Airborne Op Day 3

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment provides perimeter security with a vehicle mounted Mk19 automatic 40mm grenade launcher during an airborne operation onto Bayonet Drop Zone at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2022 as part of Exercise Saber Junction 22.



Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

