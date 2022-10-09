Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gema Bhakti 2022 day 2

    Gema Bhakti 2022 day 2

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Yuda Setiawan, TNI, and Aditya Utoyo, Hawaii Army National Guard, talk story during the first tea of day 2 of Gema Bhakti, September 10, 2022, Jakarta Indonesia. Gema Bhakti 22 is a USINDOPACOM Joint Exercise Program event, utilizing US Joint forces partnering with TNI Armed Forces working together to increase interoperability and enhance regional stability and security through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (US Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
