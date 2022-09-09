Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220909-N-IX644-1032 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 9, 2022) Air-Traffic Controller Airman David Messina, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), monitors aircraft travel, Sep. 9, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Photograph is blurred for operational security) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

