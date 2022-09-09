Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 18 of 24]

    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220909-N-ET093-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 9, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Josiah Kirkman, from Burlington, North Carolina, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), prepares self contained breathing apparatus bottles for disposal, Sep. 9, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

