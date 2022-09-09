Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220909-N-ET093-1020 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 9, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Josiah Kirkman, from Burlington, North Carolina, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), prepares self contained breathing apparatus bottles for disposal, Sep. 9, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

