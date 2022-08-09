Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 16 of 24]

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacqueline Pitts 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220908-N-ZG822-1053 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 8, 2022) Lt. Shane Woodard, front, and Lt. Aaron Johnson, back, shooters assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), inspects an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 from the bubble aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 8, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group-10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAQ-40, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 04:03
    Photo ID: 7408263
    VIRIN: 220908-N-ZG822-1053
    Resolution: 5696x4069
    Size: 760.15 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Jacqueline Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

