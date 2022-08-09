Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220908-N-ZG822-1026 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 8, 2022) A Sailor signals to an E-2D Hawkeye aircraft, attached to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sep. 8 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group-10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 40, VAW-121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM )46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

