    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46 Combined Operations [Image 9 of 12]

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46 Combined Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Samuel Wagner 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220908-N-MW880-1351 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 8, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Neil Drake, assigned to Helicopter Martine Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, looks over the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush after performing combined operations with the Italian navy, Sep. 8, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 02:13
    Photo ID: 7408162
    VIRIN: 220908-N-MW880-1351
    Resolution: 3773x5660
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46 Combined Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SA Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

