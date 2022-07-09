HSC-5, EODMU-12, and Italian navy combined operations

220908-N-MW880-1246 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 8, 2022) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12, repels from an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, onto the Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) during combined operations with the Italian navy, Sep. 8, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

