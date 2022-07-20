Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Slater and handler [Image 2 of 3]

    Slater and handler

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Conservation detection dog Slater with handler, Dr. Michelle Reynolds, a contractor supporting the Pōhakuloa Training Area natural resources program. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 18:04
    Photo ID: 7407720
    VIRIN: 220720-A-OV743-069
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: HILO, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slater and handler [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Akeʻake burrow
    Slater and handler
    Slater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A new active Band-rumped Storm Petrel burrow discovered by conservation detector dog at Pōhakuloa Training Area

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    natural resources
    US Army
    environmental protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT