Akeʻake captured by surveillance camera inside the burrow discovered by the conservation detection dog Slater. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7407719
|VIRIN:
|220811-A-OV743-956
|Resolution:
|3776x2124
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Akeʻake burrow [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A new active Band-rumped Storm Petrel burrow discovered by conservation detector dog at Pōhakuloa Training Area
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT