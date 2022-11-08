Akeʻake burrow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Akeʻake captured by surveillance camera inside the burrow discovered by the conservation detection dog Slater. Courtesy photo.

    natural resources
    US Army
    environmental protection

