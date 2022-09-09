Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

    2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Patrick Hollingsworth, a security forces defender with the 134th Security Forces Squadron, pauses to hydrate as he provides security at the the Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 9, 2022, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The two-day annual event provided the local community with a rare chance to see modern and historic aircraft up close and to meet military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 17:29
    Photo ID: 7407698
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-DU133-2001
    Resolution: 4474x4474
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show, by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airpower
    AMC
    hydrate
    AirNationalGuard
    SMAirShow
    secuirty forces defenders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT