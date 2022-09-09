Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron [Image 5 of 5]

    142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell 

    142nd Wing

    Leadership from the 142nd Operations Group (OG) and the Operations Support Squadron conduct a redesignation ceremony, changing the Operations Support Flight to the Operations Support Squadron (OSS), Sept. 9, 2022, Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon. During the Ceremony the guideons were switched out to visually represent the change from Flight to Squadron. 142nd OG commander, Col. Aaron Mathena, plans to continue growing the OSS to be the most it can be. Currently the squadron is comprised of 40 members but the intention is to expand it to 50 in the near future. The function of the OSS is to provide training and development, planning, scheduling and to manage life support activities in support of flying operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 17:55
    Photo ID: 7407697
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-GP610-0023
    Resolution: 3500x2187
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron
    142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron
    142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron
    142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron
    142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSS
    redesignation
    OG
    142

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT