142nd Operation Support Flight redesignates as a Squadron

Leadership from the 142nd Operations Group (OG) and the Operations Support Squadron conduct a redesignation ceremony, changing the Operations Support Flight to the Operations Support Squadron (OSS), Sept. 9, 2022, Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon. During the Ceremony the guideons were switched out to visually represent the change from Flight to Squadron. 142nd OG commander, Col. Aaron Mathena, plans to continue growing the OSS to be the most it can be. Currently the squadron is comprised of 40 members but the intention is to expand it to 50 in the near future. The function of the OSS is to provide training and development, planning, scheduling and to manage life support activities in support of flying operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell)

