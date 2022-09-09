Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hill commemorates 9/11 Anniversary [Image 1 of 6]

    Team Hill commemorates 9/11 Anniversary

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Participants attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Sept. 9, 2022, at Hill Air
    Force Base, Utah, to honor those who died from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist
    attacks. The Sept. 11 attacks were one of the darkest days in U.S. history,
    with nearly 3,000 people killed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:32
    Photo ID: 7407555
    VIRIN: 220909-F-EF974-1009
    Resolution: 5581x3713
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    This work, Team Hill commemorates 9/11 Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

