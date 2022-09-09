Participants attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Sept. 9, 2022, at Hill Air
Force Base, Utah, to honor those who died from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist
attacks. The Sept. 11 attacks were one of the darkest days in U.S. history,
with nearly 3,000 people killed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7407555
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-EF974-1009
|Resolution:
|5581x3713
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hill commemorates 9/11 Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
