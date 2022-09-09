Team Hill commemorates 9/11 Anniversary

Participants attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Sept. 9, 2022, at Hill Air

Force Base, Utah, to honor those who died from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist

attacks. The Sept. 11 attacks were one of the darkest days in U.S. history,

with nearly 3,000 people killed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

