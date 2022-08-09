Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Day Run 2022 at Hunter Army Airfield [Image 1 of 2]

    Patriot Day Run 2022 at Hunter Army Airfield

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers stationed on Hunter Army Airfield cross the finish line at the installation’s 5K Patriot Day Run, September 8. Approximately 2,000 Soldiers, family members, veterans, DOD civilians and guests participated in the run.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:21
    Photo ID: 7407527
    VIRIN: 220908-A-DM187-837
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 17.33 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Patriot Day Run 2022 at Hunter Army Airfield [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patriot Day
    American Flag
    Hunter Army Airfield
    September 11

