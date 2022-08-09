Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US delivers AID to Pakistan

    PAKISTAN

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. military personnel assigned to United States Central Command stand for a photo with Samantha Power, USAID Administrator, after delivering equipment in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Sukkur Airport, Pakistan, Sep 8, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. This USAID-led delivery was the first of many to be distributed at several locations throughout the country.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 15:56
    #CENTCOM
    #AFCENT
    #humanitarian
    #USAID

