US delivers AID to Pakistan

U.S. military personnel assigned to United States Central Command speak with Samantha Power, USAID Administrator, after delivering equipment in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Sukkur Airport, Pakistan, Sep 8, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. This USAID-led delivery was the first of many to be distributed at several locations throughout the country.

