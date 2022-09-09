Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB, WCPS unveil WSTA with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    SJAFB, WCPS unveil WSTA with ribbon cutting ceremony

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the Wayne School of Technical Arts ribbon cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. WSTA will be comprised of students for the local community and military children, each will make up 50 percent of the total enrollment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

