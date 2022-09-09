Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the Wayne School of Technical Arts ribbon cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. WSTA will be comprised of students for the local community and military children, each will make up 50 percent of the total enrollment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 14:34 Photo ID: 7407172 VIRIN: 220909-F-QH602-1030 Resolution: 6038x4025 Size: 1.83 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB, WCPS unveil WSTA with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.