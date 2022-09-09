Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the Wayne School of Technical Arts ribbon cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. WSTA will be comprised of students for the local community and military children, each will make up 50 percent of the total enrollment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 14:34
|Photo ID:
|7407172
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-QH602-1030
|Resolution:
|6038x4025
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB, WCPS unveil WSTA with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SJAFB, WCPS unveil WSTA with ribbon cutting ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT