Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing welcome Wayne School of Technical Arts students at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 29, 2022. WSTA is the first public school located on a military installation in North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 14:34
|Photo ID:
|7407168
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-QH602-1179
|Resolution:
|7711x5141
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB, WCPS unveil WSTA with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SJAFB, WCPS unveil WSTA with ribbon cutting ceremony
