An A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the Idaho National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, drops a MK-82 500-lb bomb during the Hawgsmoke 2022 gunnery competition at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, Sept. 8, 2022. The competition traces its heritage back to 1949 and the Gunsmoke gunnery competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7406791 VIRIN: 220908-Z-IM874-1002 Resolution: 2073x1166 Size: 812.35 KB Location: BRUNEAU, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawgsmoke 2022 Range Day [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.